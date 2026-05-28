Supreme Court notice to Centre, CBSE on Class IX three-language rule amid concerns over preparedness

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine the validity of the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) revised three-language formula mandating Class IX students to study three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, from the current academic session.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi issued notice on a petition challenging the CBSE circular and sought a comprehensive response from the Centre, the CBSE, and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

Declining to grant any interim stay on the implementation of the policy, the CJI-led Bench said it would take up the matter for final hearing in the second week of July after the top court reopens following the summer vacation.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioner, contended that the CBSE circular effectively mandates students to study three languages from July 1, despite the lack of preparedness on the ground.

"Even textbooks are not available," he submitted, highlighting practical difficulties in rolling out the policy. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing in a connected matter, argued that the issue raised important constitutional concerns, including federalism and the right to choose one's language.

"Language is a matter of choice and cannot be imposed," Sibal submitted, describing the policy as having federal implications.

However, the bench observed that the apex court, at this stage, was not examining the federal aspect but was focused on implementation-related issues such as the availability of teachers and study material.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, opposed the plea for urgent interim relief and submitted that the matter could be heard in detail later since the implementation would remain subject to the Supreme Court’s final orders.

As per the CBSE’s May 15 circular, issued as part of a transitional alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, Class 9 students will be required to study three languages (R1, R2, and R3), with at least two being native Indian languages.

The Board clarified that students may opt for a foreign language only as the third language, provided the other two are Indian languages, or as an additional fourth language.

To address concerns about the availability of study material, CBSE said that, until dedicated textbooks are released, Class VI textbooks for the third language would be used for Class IX students.

It also stated that no Board examination would be conducted for the third language at the Class X level, with assessment remaining internal.

The Board acknowledged potential challenges in securing qualified language teachers and allowed schools to adopt flexible measures, such as inter-school resource sharing, hybrid teaching, and hiring retired educators, during the transition period.

Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai has urged the CBSE to withdraw the circular, contending that the sudden implementation would impose unnecessary academic burden on students and parents.

In a post on X, Annamalai said that while he had initially welcomed the three-language framework introduced in April 2026, the latest circular, which makes it compulsory for Class IX students from the current academic session, has caused anxiety among parents, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where language issues remain politically sensitive.

He claimed that the earlier notification had indicated that the requirement for Class IX students would come into effect only from the 2029-30 academic year, and argued that students who had already chosen their languages in Class VI should not be compelled to abruptly take up an additional language now.

Warning that abrupt changes in curriculum could affect students’ performance, Annamalai called on the CBSE to reconsider the decision. (IANS)

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