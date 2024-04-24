Supreme Court objects to Allopathic doctors prescribing expensive medicines

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday took a strong objection to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for alleged unethical acts where medicines are prescribed, which are “expensive and unnecessary,” saying the association needs to “put its house in order”.

“The petitioner (IMA) needs to put its own house in order regarding alleged unethical acts of the organization where medicines are prescribed, which is expensive and unnecessary,” said a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah.

The apex court said that wherever there is a misuse of the position by the IMA to prescribe expensive medicines and the line of treatment, it needs “closer examination”.

It further told IMA that while it is pointing fingers at Patanjali, four fingers are pointing back at them.

“Your (IMA) doctors also endorsing medicines in the allopathic field, if that's happening, why should we not turn the beam at you (IMA)?” asked the bench.

“Your (IMA) members also endorsed such products... your members are prescribing medicines,” the bench said. The bench was hearing a case filed by IMA against an alleged smear campaign carried out by Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd and its founders against the COVID-19 vaccination drive and modern medicine.

The apex court said it would explore the larger issue of misleading health claims made by Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies and impleaded the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as parties to the case.

The top court said FMCG companies were taking the public for a ride by publishing advertisements of products that affect the health of babies, school-going children and senior citizens. It asked the Centre about the steps taken by it regarding misleading advertisements over the past three years.

“We are not looking at the respondents (Patanjali) alone... the kind of coverage we have seen, now we are looking at all... We are looking at children, babies, women, and no one can be taken for a ride and the Union (government) must wake up to this," the bench said.

The apex court has asked the licensing authorities of all States and Union Territories to be impleaded as parties in the case. It further directed the addition of the Indian Medical Association as a party to the case.

The bench said it is not here to "gun for a particular party," It is in largest interest of consumers and the public to know how they are being misled, their entitlement to know the truth and what steps they can take. (ANI)

