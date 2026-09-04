Supreme Court Questions NHAI Over Highway Surveillance Through Toll Plaza Cameras

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to explore the possibility of installing cameras at toll plazas and setting up dedicated monitoring rooms to keep a check on encroachments and vehicles parked illegally along national highways.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing the suo motu proceedings in the matter titled "In Re: Phalodi Accident", concerning fatal road accidents and safety lapses on national highways.

The apex court questioned the NHAI as to why surveillance through cameras installed at toll plazas could not be used to monitor highways and prevent unauthorised parking and encroachments.

"Why can't you think of a system of monitoring through cameras? A separate arrangement can be made for monitoring at all toll plazas," the Justice Nath-led Bench said.

Appearing before the top court, the NHAI submitted that directions had been issued for regular patrolling to prevent unauthorised parking on highways.

Amicus curiae, senior Advocate A.N.S. Nadkarni, submitted that illegal parking of vehicles along highways was one of the major problems and often resulted in road accidents.

In its order, the Justice Nath-led Bench recorded that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Home Affairs and the Tamil Nadu government had not yet filed their respective affidavits in the matter.

The Supreme Court directed the two Union Ministries and the Tamil Nadu government to file their affidavits before the next date of hearing.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on October 6.

The proceedings stem from the apex court's suo motu cognisance of fatal highway accidents, including the November 2025 Phalodi accident in Rajasthan and a separate accident on the Telangana-Bijapur highway.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had issued a comprehensive set of interim directions aimed at curbing illegal parking, removing encroachments and strengthening highway safety mechanisms, saying that the "right to safe passage" is an integral facet of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The top court had directed a complete prohibition on parking of heavy and commercial vehicles on national highway carriageways and paved shoulders, except at designated bays or wayside amenities, and ordered enforcement through Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), including real-time alerts, GPS-tagged photographic evidence and e-challan mechanisms.

It had also directed nationwide inspection and surveys of highways to identify encroachments and compliance with safety measures, besides ordering removal of unauthorised roadside structures within the Right of Way of national highways.

The apex court had further directed the constitution of District Highway Safety Task Forces, dedicated highway surveillance teams and regular patrolling, along with operationalisation of ATMS infrastructure, including speed detection cameras, control centres and emergency call systems.

The top court had stressed that timely emergency response, safe parking facilities and removal of roadside obstructions were essential components of the government's obligation to protect life and ensure safe passage on high-speed highways.

The proceedings had originated after two deadly highway accidents in November 2025.

The first, in Rajasthan's Phalodi, involved a tempo traveller carrying women and children returning from a pilgrimage, which rammed into a stationary truck, killing at least 18 people.

The second accident on the Telangana-Bijapur highway claimed 20 lives.

Taking note of reports highlighting poor road conditions and unauthorised roadside establishments, the Supreme Court had earlier questioned how dhabas located close to highways and vehicles parked outside them could be regulated to prevent collisions with high-speed traffic.

The apex court had also appointed senior advocate A.N.S. Nadkarni as amicus curiae to assist it in examining broader issues concerning highway safety and enforcement. (IANS)

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