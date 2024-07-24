Supreme Court refuses to conduct retest of NEET exam

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court declined on Tuesday to cancel the NEET-UG 2024 exam.

The apex court said that it realises that giving direction for a fresh NEET-UG for the present year would be replete with serious consequences for over 24 lakh students who appeared in this exam.

The apex court was hearing a batch of pleas seeking direction to recall NEET-UG 2024 results and to conduct the examination afresh, alleging paper leakage and malpractices in the test held.

Aspirants had approached the top court and raised the issue of leakage of the question paper, awarding compensatory marks and anomalies in the NEET-UG.

The NEET-UG examination, conducted by the NTA, is the pathway for admissions into MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country. The NEET-UG 2024 was held across 4,750 centres on May 5, and around 24 lakh candidates appeared in it. (ANI)

