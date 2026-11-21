NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre on a PIL seeking measures to raise awareness about the potential genetic and medical risks associated with consanguineous marriages (marriages between close blood relatives).

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana observed that while marriage is a matter of personal choice and most of the reliefs sought fall within the legislative domain, the issue warrants greater public awareness.

The apex court issued notice to the Centre on a limited issue, specifically to ask the government to consider whether suitable legislation or awareness measures, including incorporating the subject into school and college curricula, were necessary to promote scientific understanding of the possible adverse effects of such marriages.

Justice Bagchi observed that individuals should be equipped to make an "informed decision" about consanguineous marriages, while referring to earlier judicial recognition of the right to marry an HIV-positive person with full knowledge of the condition.

The PIL was filed by Charvi S, a 20-year-old law student at the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, who has 40 per cent visual impairment. She is herself the child of a first-cousin marriage and was diagnosed with cone dystrophy, an inherited eye disorder.

The petitioner contended that customary exceptions under Sections 5(iv) and 5(v) of the Hindu Marriage Act and Section 4(d) of the Special Marriage Act permit close-relative marriages despite the associated genetic risks.

She argued that the State must take preventive measures to protect the health and rights of future generations.

The plea sought a declaration that these statutory exceptions are unconstitutional or alternatively, directions for safeguards such as premarital genetic counselling, voluntary screening and nationwide awareness campaigns. It clarified that the proposed measures should not criminalise existing marriages or disturb their legal status. (ANI)