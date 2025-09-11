Supreme Court Throws Out Plea to Cancel India-Pakistan Asia Cup Clash

The petitioner had argued that the match should not be held due to strained diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan and cited national security and public sentiment as grounds for cancellation. However, the apex court refused to intervene in matters related to international sporting fixtures, which fall under the jurisdiction of sports governing bodies.

This Court cannot direct the BCCI or the government to cancel a match purely based on political sentiment,” the bench observed. “Sporting ties must not be used as a battleground for political or emotional arguments.