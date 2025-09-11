Supreme Court Throws Out Plea to Cancel India-Pakistan Asia Cup Clash

Guwahati: The Supreme Court of India on Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the cancellation of the high-voltage India-Pakistan T20 match in the ongoing Asia Cup, calling the petition “misplaced” and “devoid of merit.
The petitioner had argued that the match should not be held due to strained diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan and cited national security and public sentiment as grounds for cancellation. However, the apex court refused to intervene in matters related to international sporting fixtures, which fall under the jurisdiction of sports governing bodies.
This Court cannot direct the BCCI or the government to cancel a match purely based on political sentiment,” the bench observed. “Sporting ties must not be used as a battleground for political or emotional arguments.
The court also emphasized that issues of diplomacy and foreign policy are to be handled by the Ministry of External Affairs and not judicial forums.
The India-Pakistan match, one of the most anticipated contests in world cricket, is scheduled as part of the Asia Cup T20 tournament. Despite diplomatic tensions, both countries have continued to meet in ICC and ACC tournaments, as bilateral cricket ties remain frozen since 2012.
With the PIL now dismissed, the match is set to proceed as planned, drawing fans from both sides of the border.
Also Watch: