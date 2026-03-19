Supreme Court to Hear CAA Challenge From Assam Separately From May 5

The Supreme Court of India is set to begin serial hearings on the legal challenge against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) from May 5, 2026 — and for the first time, the cases relating to Assam and Tripura will be heard separately from those of other states.

The development was confirmed by Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya, adviser of the North East Students' Organisation (NESO) and chief adviser of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), who spoke to the media on Thursday.

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