Supreme Court to Hear CAA Challenge From Assam Separately From May 5

The Supreme Court of India is set to begin serial hearings on the legal challenge against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) from May 5, 2026 — and for the first time, the cases relating to Assam and Tripura will be heard separately from those of other states.
The development was confirmed by Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya, adviser of the North East Students' Organisation (NESO) and chief adviser of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), who spoke to the media on Thursday.
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Dr Bhattacharjya said the apex court will take up the CAA challenge on May 5, 6, 7, and May 12, 2026.
He credited the strong arguments made by NESO and AASU's legal counsel for securing a separate hearing for Assam and Tripura, distinct from the petitions filed by other states across the country.
"The court will hear the issues of other states of India first. It will hear the issues of Assam and Tripura later," he said.
Dr Bhattacharjya said both organisations have been preparing extensively for the upcoming court proceedings and have assembled a strong legal team for the fight.
"The AASU and the NESO have a strong team of counsels to fight the case. We have been keeping in touch with them. We're fully equipped to fight the case," he said.
He also confirmed that the organisations have been consulting lawyers from Assam in the lead-up to the hearings.
Reiterating AASU's long-standing position, Dr Bhattacharjya described the CAA as an injustice imposed on the people of Assam and the wider Northeast by the central government.
He expressed confidence that the serial hearings would eventually lead to a concrete verdict on the matter.
"The serial hearings will certainly yield a concrete verdict," he said.