Surekha Yadav Leaves the Driver Seat, But Her Legacy Keeps On

In 2023, Yadav became the first woman to operate the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express, further cementing her legacy. Her career was marked not only by technical excellence and dedication but also by her pioneering spirit in a traditionally male-dominated profession.

Speaking on her retirement, Yadav expressed gratitude: “I hope my journey has encouraged more women to take up challenging roles. I’ve loved every moment on the tracks.”

Indian Railways honored her with a special farewell ceremony at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), celebrating her service, courage, and contribution to gender equality in the workforce.