Surekha Yadav Leaves the Driver Seat, But Her Legacy Keeps On

Asia’s first female train driver ends her historic 36-year journey, leaving behind a track record of courage, change, and inspiration.
File photo of Surekha Yadav

Guwahati: Asia’s first woman train driver and a trailblazer in Indian Railways history, has officially retired after a remarkable 36-year-long career that broke barriers and inspired millions.Born in Satara, Maharashtra, Yadav joined Indian Railways in 1989 and made history by becoming the first woman to operate a train in Asia. Over the years, she drove both suburban and long-distance trains, including prestigious routes like the Deccan Queen and the Mumbai-Pune Express.

In 2023, Yadav became the first woman to operate the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express, further cementing her legacy. Her career was marked not only by technical excellence and dedication but also by her pioneering spirit in a traditionally male-dominated profession.

Speaking on her retirement, Yadav expressed gratitude: “I hope my journey has encouraged more women to take up challenging roles. I’ve loved every moment on the tracks.”

Indian Railways honored her with a special farewell ceremony at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), celebrating her service, courage, and contribution to gender equality in the workforce.

Railway officials hailed her as a role model whose legacy will continue to drive progress for women in public service.From a young woman with dreams to a national icon, Surekha Yadav’s journey is a powerful reminder that the tracks to success are open to all if you're brave enough to board the train.

