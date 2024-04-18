Surya Tilak: PM Narendra Modi tells people to shine phone flashlights

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: To the accompaniment of chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Nalbari on Wednesday, called on the assembled people to switch on the flashlights of their mobile phones as the ‘Surya Tilak’ ritual of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya was being performed at that time.

PM Modi said, “Today is also the historical occasion of Ram Navami. After a wait of 500 years, Lord Ram has been finally seated in his grand temple, and in just a few minutes from now, his birth anniversary will be celebrated in the Ram temple in the holy city of Ayodhya by applying ‘Surya Tilak’ to Lord Ram”.

He further said, “This birthday of Lord Ram has come after 500 years, when he got the privilege of celebrating his birthday in his own home. Let’s light up the flashlights on our mobile phones and participate in the ritual of ‘Surya Tilak’ of Ram Lalla.”

