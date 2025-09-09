Suryakumar’s Team India Gears Up for Asia Cup 2025 with Fire and Focus

The team’s training camp in Bengaluru has focused on improving key areas power-hitting, spin-bowling strategies, and finishing games under pressure. Coaches have worked closely with players to help them adapt to different match situations.

Senior players like Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rohit Sharma have been guiding younger members of the team, helping them stay calm and confident. Young talents like Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh have impressed in the nets with their aggressive style and hunger to prove themselves.