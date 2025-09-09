Suryakumar’s Team India Gears Up for Asia Cup 2025 with Fire and Focus

Mumbai: The Asia Cup 2025 just days away, Team India is gearing up with strong preparation, clear focus, and high energy. Led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, the team is training hard and building strong chemistry ahead of their opening match on September 15.
We’ve had good preparations and time together as a team,” said Suryakumar. The atmosphere is positive. Everyone knows their role, and there’s a lot of trust within the squad.
The team’s training camp in Bengaluru has focused on improving key areas power-hitting, spin-bowling strategies, and finishing games under pressure. Coaches have worked closely with players to help them adapt to different match situations.
Senior players like Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rohit Sharma have been guiding younger members of the team, helping them stay calm and confident. Young talents like Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh have impressed in the nets with their aggressive style and hunger to prove themselves.
India is set to face Sri Lanka in their first match, and the players look sharp and ready. The focus is not only on winning, but also on playing with freedom and intent.
We’re preparing to give everything on the field not just to win, but to make the country proud,” Suryakumar added.
With a mix of experience, youth, and strong preparation, Team India is looking like a serious contender for the Asia Cup crown.
