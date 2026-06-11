Sushmita Dev Quits TMC, Meets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Says She Wants to Work in Assam

Sushmita quits TMC, RS

A CORRESPONDENT & ANI

NEW DELHI/SILCHAR: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev quit the party and as a member of the Rajya Sabha today with the intention of working in Assam.

After the resignation, she met Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi later in the day. She fondly called the Assam Chief Minister ‘Himanta Da’, her political guru.

Describing the reason behind her decision to quit TMC, she said, “I had political and personal reasons to do this. In an independent country, a politician can make any decision in their political life. I express gratitude to the people of Bengal, but I have to work in Assam. In light of this, I have made my decision.

When asked about switching to the BJP, she refuted the allegations of opportunism.

“BJP and Congress are national parties, but currently, I am not in any party. How can I decide which party I will go to? It will be the parties' decision. If you comment on someone today, you might find yourself in a similar situation in the future. There is nothing as opportunistic in politics," Sushmita Dev said.

Meanwhile, Cachar District TMC president Rajesh Dev stated that Sushmita Dev would join the BJP shortly after her resignation from the TMC and the Rajya Sabha. He further stated that the entire district unit of the party would resign from the primary membership of TMC.

Rajesh Dev said, “No one could have imagined that the TMC would crumble like this at its headquarters in West Bengal. Against this backdrop, running a party with no leadership in a district like ours is meaningless.”

He further stated that after discussions with all the party's office-bearers in Cachar, they unanimously decided to quit the TMC en masse.

Meanwhile, Abhijit Paul, the Congress candidate who unsuccessfully contested the recent Assembly election from Silchar, said that Sushmita Dev was always a power-hungry politician who could easily compromise with her ideology.

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