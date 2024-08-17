Suspected IEDs Planted by ULFA-I Recovered in Lakhimpur District on Independence Day

LAKHIMPUR: On Thursday, when the entire nation was celebrating the 78th Independence Day, two suspected Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), purportedly planted by ULFA-I , were recovered at two places of Lakhimpur district. One of them was recovered at a bamboo shop in front of the Laluk inspection bungalow. A team of bomb experts, sniffer dog squad, Laluk Police and security forces recovered the large ‘suspected’ IED wrapped in plastic bags and there is an initial suspicion that an inactive time device was attached to it. Then the area was cordoned off and police tightened their security. On the other hand, another bomb was recovered from an abandoned vehicle in Hatilung area near North Lakhimpur town under headquarter police station.

Also Read: Assam: NGT asks Centre to submit affidavit on action taken against former PCCF

Also Watch: