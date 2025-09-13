Tai Ahoms Protest In Sadiya: “No ST, No Vote in 2026”

“We’ve been misled for decades. This time, the government must listen or face consequences at the polls,” said a TAYPA leader. Despite repeated assurances and committee recommendations, the ST status for Tai Ahoms remains unimplemented. Women leaders called the delay “discriminatory” and vowed to intensify the agitation statewide if justice is further delayed.

The protest ended with a strong message: the Tai Ahom community will no longer be silent.