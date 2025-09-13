Tai Ahoms Protest In Sadiya: “No ST, No Vote in 2026”

Sadiya: The Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad, Assam (TAYPA), and Tai Ahom Mahila Parishad staged a powerful sit-in protest at Sadiya Rajahua playground on Saturday, demanding immediate Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Tai Ahom community.
Protesters accused both state and central governments of betraying long-standing promises, warning that failure to act before the 2026 elections will lead to a strong political backlash. Chants of “No ST, No Vote” echoed throughout the demonstration.
“We’ve been misled for decades. This time, the government must listen or face consequences at the polls,” said a TAYPA leader. Despite repeated assurances and committee recommendations, the ST status for Tai Ahoms remains unimplemented. Women leaders called the delay “discriminatory” and vowed to intensify the agitation statewide if justice is further delayed.
The protest ended with a strong message: the Tai Ahom community will no longer be silent.
