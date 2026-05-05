Tamil Nadu Election 2026: TVK Surge Leads to Major Upsets as CM Stalin, Top BJP Leaders Suffer Shock Defeats

Chennai: The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election results have delivered a stunning blow to several senior political leaders, cutting across party lines and underscoring the scale of political churn triggered by the rise of new forces in the state.

These defeats come amid a broader political shift driven by actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which has emerged as a formidable force, drawing support across regions and demographics. The fall of multiple senior leaders highlights a clear message from the electorate -- a willingness to move beyond established political figures and parties.

Among the most high-profile defeats was that of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, whose loss in Kolathur marked a historic setback. His defeat symbolised not just a personal loss but also a broader rejection of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in key urban constituencies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had aimed to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu, saw several of its prominent faces go down. Union Minister of State L. Murugan was defeated in Avanashi, a seat the party considered crucial for its growth in the western belt.

Senior BJP leader and former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also lost from Mylapore, dealing a blow to the party’s strategy of fielding high-profile candidates in urban constituencies. Similarly, BJP Mahila Morcha leader Vanathi Srinivasan, known for her organisational strength in Coimbatore, failed to retain her electoral ground.

In southern Tamil Nadu, S. Vijayadharani, a three-time MLA who had switched from the Congress to the BJP ahead of the polls, lost the Vilavancode seat to Congress candidate T.T. Praveen, marking a significant setback for the BJP’s efforts to attract influential defectors.

The party’s state president Nainar Nagenthran, though still in the fray, is trailing in Sattur, adding to the uncertainty over the BJP’s performance in the state.

As the final results take shape, the 2026 verdict is being seen as a watershed moment that could redefine Tamil Nadu’s political landscape for years to come. (IANS)

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