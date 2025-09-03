Tariffs and Truths: DMK Hits Back at PM Modi Over Price Hikes

Chennai: The DMK has strongly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising fuel prices and trade tariffs, citing comments made by former US presidential advisor Peter Navarro.

Senior DMK leader A Raja invoked Navarro’s remarks, which described a "Modi War" and referred to "Brahminical exploitation" in relation to a steep 50% tariff imposed by the US. Speaking to reporters, Raja said these international statements reflect growing global concerns over India’s economic policies under Modi’s leadership.

"Even a former aide of US President Trump is calling out Modi's policies," Raja said. "This shows how much India's poor and middle-class are suffering due to unchecked fuel prices and misguided economic strategies."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin also joined the attack, calling out the Modi government. He said the Centre's failure to manage prices has hurt common people, especially in industrial hubs like Tiruppur.

DMK's allies, including members of the CPI and VCK, organized coordinated protests in Tiruppur, a city known for its textile industry. Protesters held up banners and raised slogans against the BJP-led central government, demanding relief for workers and small businesses hit by rising costs.

"This is not just about tariffs or fuel. It’s about a system that ignores the people," said a protester in Tiruppur.

The DMK has vowed to intensify its campaign against the Centre’s economic policies in the lead-up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.