Tea Board Shuts Jorhat Auction Centre, Leaving Assam With Just One

GUWAHATI — The Tea Board of India discontinued the Jorhat Tea Auction Centre (JTAC) from April 1, 2026, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from tea growers and industry stakeholders across Assam for being taken without adequate consultation.

The closure is being seen as a significant blow to the state's tea sector. Last year alone, growers sold approximately four million kg of tea through the Jorhat centre — making it the second largest auction platform in Assam after the one in Guwahati.

A Stark Imbalance in Tea Auction Infrastructure

The numbers tell a troubling story for Assam.

Assam produces more than 50 per cent of India's total tea output, yet it now has just one functioning auction centre. By contrast, South Indian states — which produce 17 per cent of the national total — have three auction centres. West Bengal, accounting for 30 per cent of production, also has three.

The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) was established in 1970, after considerable resistance from a Calcutta-based lobby that was eventually overcome through the determined efforts of then Chief Minister Bimala Prasad Chaliha and Chief Secretary Dharmana Das. The Jorhat centre, India's first web-based tea auction platform, was established in 2020 by Mjunction Service Ltd — a 50:50 joint venture between SAIL and Tata Steel, and India's largest B2B e-commerce company — and was shut down after just five years of operation.

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