Teacher Shortage and Bodo Accord Issues Dominate Question Hour in Assam Assembly

Responding to the queries, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu explained that the existing provincialisation law allows its application to Sixth Schedule areas through official notification. However, he said that many schools in BTR lack the necessary documents and eligibility criteria because of the region’s troubled past.

“The BTC may frame its own provincialisation law. Once that is done and schools are brought under its purview, we will notify and provincialise them with full support,” Pegu added.

MLA Robiram Narzary further pointed out that Clause 6.3 covers Bodo-medium schools outside BTC, many of which continue to operate in poor conditions. Pegu informed the House that the BTC is compiling a report on these schools, but clarified that only institutions established before January 1, 2006, qualify under the existing law.

He reiterated that while the government acknowledges the concerns raised through the Bodo Accord, any step toward provincialisation must comply with legal provisions unless new legislation is introduced.