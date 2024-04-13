Teaching of computer science mandatory from Class VI now: Director of Secondary Education, Assam

Guwahati: The subject of Computer Science has now been made compulsory from Class VI onwards in schools in the state by the School Education Department.

According to a letter issued by the Director of Secondary Education, Assam, to all inspectors of schools, the subject of computer will be imparted from Class VI to VIII, in addition to Class IX and X, from the new academic session 2024–25. Moreover, free textbooks on the computer subject will be provided to the students of Class VI to VIII in all government and provincialized secondary schools in Assam from the current academic session, it was stated.

In this connection, all the part-time Information and Communication Technology (ICT) teachers working under the Dr.BanikantaKakoty Computer Literacy Programme (BKCLP) and IT or retail trade teachers available in the schools are required to take the classes of computer subject in Classes VI to VIII in addition to Classes IX and X. In schools where such teachers are not available, the science teachers have to take on the responsibility of teaching the computer subject in addition to their normal allotted classes, the letter said.

Regarding this new development, a high school science teacher said that the subject of computer science was earlier instructed to be taught in Classes IX and X only. Now, the new instruction will enable students in Classes VI to VIII to gain a basic knowledge of computers. However, no marks will be awarded for the subject in Classes VI to VIII, and it is intended to impart knowledge on the subject only.

So, the letter directs all inspectors of schools in the state to issue instruction to all heads of institutions under their respective jurisdictions to take necessary action for teaching the subject of computer in Class VI to VIII, in addition to Classes IX and X from the current academic session 2024-25, in the greater interest of the students.

