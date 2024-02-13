Ten lakh people may not get Aadhaar cards: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Biometrics held up for NRC

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the House that around ten lakh of the around 27 lakh NRC applicants whose biometric details have been locked may not get Aaadhaar cards.

The Chief Minister said this in his reply to a question from Congress MLA Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha. He said, "We have had discussions with the Central Government on the problems these 27 lakh people have to confront. We are close to resolving the problem. However, around 10 lakh of these 27 lakh people may not get Aadhaar cards. Those making it to the NRC from these 27 lakh people will get Aadhaar cards, but those who fail to make it to the NRC will have to face the Freigners Tribunals."

The Chief Minister further said, "For the disposal of claims and objections during the NRC update, the biometrics of around 26.52 lakh NRC applicants were taken. Their aadhaar cards were kept on hold following a directive from the Supreme Court of India on July 31, 2018."

He further said, "We have taken up the issue of these around 27 lakh people with the Central Government. The Central Government has also issued an office memorandum to give succour to these 27 lakh people. However, RGI has not issued any notification on this issue as yet. Aadhaar card is a must for availing of the benefits of the central government schemes. For state government schemes, we can find a way out for those not having Aadhaar cards for getting scheme benefits."

On former state NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela, the Chief Minister said, "Though he has taken voluntary retirement, a case is under investigation against him. His pension will remain held up till the logical end of the case against him."

