Tezpur University Open Doors to Research Talent: Apply Now for JRF/Project Associate - I

A Golden Opportunity for Aspiring Researchers in Assam : Join a Prestigious DBT (NER)-Funded Project Led by Dr. Dhrubajyoti Haloi at Tezpur University in 2025
Published on

Tezpur: The Tezpur University, one of Assam’s leading academic and research institutions, has announced exciting opportunities for young and aspiring researchers. The university is now accepting applications for the posts of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) / Project Associate-I under a prestigious research project funded by the Department of Biotechnology (NER), Government of India

Name Of The Post : JRF/Project Associate - I

Number Of Posts : 1

Qualification : For Junior Research Fellow (JRF):

M.Sc. or M.Tech in Chemistry, Polymer Science, Materials Science, Nanotechnology, or related subjects.

Must have a valid NET or GATE qualification.

For Project Associate-I:

M.Sc. or M.Tech in the same fields as above.

NET/GATE not required, but preferred.

Age

For JRF : 28

For Project Associate : 35

Emoluments :

Junior Research Fellow (JRF) : ₹37,000

 Project Associate‑ l: ₹25,000 

Selection Process : Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview in the Department of Applied Sciences, Tezpur University from 11.30 a.m. onwards on 16/09/2025

HOW TO APPLY : https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.tezu.ernet.in/ProjectWalkin/project_jobs.htm&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwj89s-j9dKPAxUN7TgGHUkPFQ0QjJEMegQIBBAB&usg=AOvVaw1zT-9HLAAWYsvGL6Lg7-Os

