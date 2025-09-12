Tezpur University Open Doors to Research Talent: Apply Now for JRF/Project Associate - I

Tezpur: The Tezpur University, one of Assam’s leading academic and research institutions, has announced exciting opportunities for young and aspiring researchers. The university is now accepting applications for the posts of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) / Project Associate-I under a prestigious research project funded by the Department of Biotechnology (NER), Government of India
Name Of The Post : JRF/Project Associate - I
Number Of Posts : 1
Qualification : For Junior Research Fellow (JRF):
M.Sc. or M.Tech in Chemistry, Polymer Science, Materials Science, Nanotechnology, or related subjects.
Must have a valid NET or GATE qualification.
For Project Associate-I:
M.Sc. or M.Tech in the same fields as above.
NET/GATE not required, but preferred.
Age :
For JRF : 28
For Project Associate : 35
Emoluments :
Junior Research Fellow (JRF) : ₹37,000
Project Associate‑ l: ₹25,000
Selection Process : Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview in the Department of Applied Sciences, Tezpur University from 11.30 a.m. onwards on 16/09/2025
HOW TO APPLY : https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.tezu.ernet.in/ProjectWalkin/project_jobs.htm&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwj89s-j9dKPAxUN7TgGHUkPFQ0QjJEMegQIBBAB&usg=AOvVaw1zT-9HLAAWYsvGL6Lg7-Os
