The Day Cricket Cried: Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute to Stampede Victims

New Delhi: In an emotional series of events, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli today shared his feelings through a message on the RCB website. He said, “Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should've been the happiest moment in our franchise's history turned into something tragic.”

The incident took place on June 4, just after RCB won their first IPL title. Thousands of fans had gathered to celebrate, but due to overcrowding, 11 people lost their lives and 75 were injured.

He also said that fans are the heart of the team, and losing even one of them is painful. Kohli sent his prayers and support to the families of those who passed away and those who were hurt.

RCB has promised to help the families of the victims and support the injured. They are also planning a special event to remember the lives lost.

This incident is a strong reminder that safety is very important during big public events. Celebrations should bring happiness—not pain.

Let us all remember the people we lost on that day and make sure something like this never happens again.