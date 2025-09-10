The Heat is On : India vs UAE Set to Open Asia Cup with Bang

All eyes will be on India, the tournament favorites, as they look to lay down an early marker. With a balanced squad boasting explosive batting, fiery pace, and crafty spin, India’s ambitions are sky-high. Fans are especially eager to see the return of some seasoned stars, alongside the rise of new T20 sensations in blue.

However, the UAE won’t be mere spectators on their home turf. Backed by a passionate local crowd, they’ll look to punch above their weight and recreate the upsets that have defined underdog stories in cricket. Their youthful lineup, hungry for recognition, adds a wildcard factor to the clash.