The iPhone 17 Pro And Pro Max Series Arrive: Bigger, Faster, and Built to Break Limits

Under the hood is the A19 Pro chip, delivering lightning-fast performance for everything from gaming and 4K editing to real-time AI generation. Speaking of AI, the new Apple Intelligence suite deeply integrates across iOS 19, offering personalized assistance, live transcriptions, and even smart photo and video editing all on-device, with full privacy.

The ProVision Camera System is a standout, introducing a 48MP main lens with variable aperture, a 7x optical telephoto, and a new Cinematic AI Mode that adjusts focus, lighting, and depth in real-time. For professionals, the new ProDock connector enables high-speed data transfer and seamless integration with external displays and storage devices.