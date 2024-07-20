The Karnataka Job Reservation Bill 2024

The Constitutional Validity

According to Indian Constitution the Articles 15 and 16 allow equality before law and prohibits discrimination based on place of birth or residence.

In the case of Sunna Reddy vs State of Rajasthan

The Supreme Court declared in the year 1995 to remove the 100% reservation for local people in post-graduate medical courses

Again in the year 2022, in the case of Kailash Chand Sharma Vrs State of Rajasthan, the court denied the allowance to a local candidate in public employment for violation of Articles 14 and 16

