The Karnataka Job Reservation Bill 2024

Bangalore: The Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories, and Other Establishments Bill,2024 had a recent announcement mandating the right to job reservation for the Kannadiga. The Bill says that there will be 50% reservation of Administrative Post and 75% reservation in the Non-Administrative Posts. The Cabinet is Chaired by Chief Minister Siddharamaih on July 15. The legislature session is expected to see soon the newly reserved policy
The provision in the qualification of a candidate
It is defined under the context of the 'Local Candidate'. It defines a person born in the State of Karnataka and has been domiciled in the State for 15 years. He or she must also be capable of speaking, reading, and legibly writing Kannada. It must pass the required test conducted by the nodal agency. It must have a secondary school of certificate with Kannada as language. If not they must pass the Kannada proficiency test as specified by the nodal agency and notified by the government. It has also mentioned that when such eligible candidates are unavailable the industries and establishments must train the 'local candidate' within three years The Job Reservation Bill in Karnataka
The Origin of the Reservation policy: The different political organizations on a different level have approached the Government through various modes. Then formed a committee named Sarojini Mahishi headed by the former Union Minister Sarojini Mahishi. The report is submitted thereafter in the year 1984. The committed is also comprised of retired IAS BS Hanuman , Retd IAS Siddaya Puranik, GK Satya , K Prabhakara Reddy , G Narayan Kumar. The reports recommended a certain percentage of jobs to Kannadiga in the public sector undertakings, private companies and multinational companies.
The Constitutional Validity
According to Indian Constitution the Articles 15 and 16 allow equality before law and prohibits discrimination based on place of birth or residence.
In the case of Sunna Reddy vs State of Rajasthan
The Supreme Court declared in the year 1995 to remove the 100% reservation for local people in post-graduate medical courses
Again in the year 2022, in the case of Kailash Chand Sharma Vrs State of Rajasthan, the court denied the allowance to a local candidate in public employment for violation of Articles 14 and 16
