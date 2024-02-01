The magic of Indian herbs and spices

New Delhi: The first thing that foreigners will mention when you question them about the country’s well-known cuisines is its spices. How a variety of herbs and spices are used in the preparation of the most delightful Indian cuisines.

Indian food is made with a variety of methods, such as frying, roasting, and simmering, but the secret ingredient—taste—is the magic of the herbs and spices. Let’s explore some of the leading Indian herbs and spices that every home should have on hand to lend a touch of healing whenever needed.

Cumin seeds: Brownish-yellow in colour and pungent, cumin seeds are frequently used in Indian cooking for “Tadka”. A method of softening cumin seeds in heated ghee or oil to release essential oil and increase their aromatic quality.

Turmeric powder: Turmeric powder is one of the most widely used spices in every Indian home. Turmeric can be used in a variety of stir-fries, such as basic potato fries, chef-style mutton curries, and chicken butter masala curries.

Cloves: One fascinating thing to know about Indian herbs and spices is that they may be used to make different kinds of tea in addition to being used in cooking. You can make tea and ‘Tadka’ for dishes at the same time with cloves. It is well-known for having digestive qualities.

Ginger & Garlic: Whether you like your garlic and ginger in a paste or powder form, these spices are essential to Indian-style cooking. In addition to adding flavour, it also contains anti-inflammatory qualities and, if you’re preparing meat, can tenderise it.

Black pepper: A popular substitute for chilli in recipes seeking a spicy kick is black pepper, widely regarded as the king of spices.

Red chilli powder: Red chilli powder is a basic ingredient in Indian kitchens, whether you enjoy your meal grilled, boiled, or stir-fried you can add it to your dishes to add heat and colour.

Although the market is filled with a wide variety of spices, all you need to do is stock your kitchen cabinet with these staples to make delicious meals for your loved ones. (IANS)