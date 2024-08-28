There can’t be divisions among people: Muhammad Yunus on attacks on Hindus

Dhaka: Dhaka Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus said that he wants to build a Bangladesh where everyone can fearlessly practice their faith and no temples need to be guarded, Bangladesh-based daily, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Speaking to Hindu leaders of Bangladesh on the occasion of Janmashtami, the day birth celebration of Lord Krishna is held, on Monday, Yunus said that Bangladesh is a large family and it is the government's duty to uphold every citizen's rights, Dhaka Tribune reported.

"Our responsibility is to establish the rights of every citizen. Our job is to ensure justice for every citizen. There can't be any divisions among people in our country. We are equal citizens. The interim government is determined to protect the rights of every citizen of the country," Dhaka Tribune reported Yunus as saying, as he greeted the leaders at the Jamuna State Guest House.

The report stated that a Hindu leader informed Yunus that they sought the blessings of Lord Krishna for prosperity and harmony for all. He added that they suspended the celebration in the inundated areas and sent relief and food for the people.

The leaders praised the Chief Advisor's visit to Dhakeswari Mandir, a temple in Old Dhaka and his comments there. They hoped that this would help create a peaceful society and ensure harmony in the country, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The leaders also raised the issue of Hindu property grabbing, including the land of Hindu temples with the Chief Advisor.

The Hindu leaders included Kajal Debnath and Monindra Kumar Nath of Hindu Buddha Christian Oikya Parishad, Charu Charan Brahmachari of ISKCON, Basudeb Dhar and Santosh Sharma of Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad, and Priti Chakraborty of Universal Medical College and Hospital, Dhaka Tribune reported. The alleged targeted attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus have been condemned by several world leaders.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Monday discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in the country. (ANI)

