Thoughtful habits to include in your routine

New Delhi: While you go about your day-to-day lives, it’s easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of tasks and distractions. This may leave you feeling disconnected and overwhelmed. However, by incorporating simple yet powerful habits into your routines, you can cultivate greater thoughtfulness and vigilance, leading to a more fulfilling life. Dr. Hansaji Yogendra, the Director of Yoga Institute shares with IANSlife three habits you can include in your routine to enhance thoughtfulness and vigilance: Writing 10 Positive Points Daily

Positive Points: Keep a journal where you write down ten good things about your day before sleeping.

Contents: Entries may include favorite parts of the day, moments of laughter or smiles, observations of beauty, successful challenges overcome, joyful times with loved ones, new experiences, inspiring readings, connections with nature, and realizations of one’s place in the universe.

Benefits: Spending just fifteen minutes at bedtime on this activity can create a calming mindset and enhance your alertness the following day. This practice helps clear up any negativity harbored throughout the day and encourages a focus on joyful and beautiful aspects of life.

Task Listing

Writing Tasks: Make it a habit to write down all tasks you need to accomplish during the day to avoid forgetfulness and increase awareness.

Awareness: By consistently revisiting the task list, you maintain awareness of your responsibilities and commitments.

Benefits: This simple technique aids memory retention with the concept of spaced repetition. Revisiting the written tasks regularly strengthens memory recall, signaling to the brain the importance of retaining this information.

Daily Reflection

Practice Reflection: Set aside time each day for reflection, becoming mindful of your actions and experiences.

Method: Find a quiet space, sit comfortably, and close your eyes. Sequentially go over the details of your day without judgment or analysis, simply observing events as they occurred. Aim for 5-10 minutes of reflection, avoiding excessive analysis or emotional attachment to specific events.

Benefits: Reflection allows for better planning for the future, the development of a detached attitude towards life, and increased mindfulness and non-judgmental awareness.

Practising these habits daily can enhance your thoughtfulness and vigilance, leading to a more mindful and intentional way of living. Start small and gradually build upon these practices to experience their full benefits in your daily life. (IANS)

