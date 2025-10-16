Thousands March in Mahmara seeking Justice for Zubeen Garg

Guwahati : A huge crowd gathered on the Mahmara highway in Charaideo demanding justice for beloved singer Zubeen Garg. The protest, led by the Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU), filled the streets with songs, candles, and strong voices calling for truth.
People sang Zubeen’s emotional songs like Mayabini Ratir Bukut, turning the protest into both a tribute and a demand for action. The rally stopped traffic as people shouted, “We want justice!”
ATASU president Sarab Atasu also repeated their long-standing demand for the government to give tribal status to six Assamese communities. He warned that if the issue is ignored before the 2026 elections, the people will rise again.
The night ended with songs, tears, and a clear message that Assam will not rest until justice is done for Zubeen