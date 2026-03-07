Three Candidates From Assam Clear UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025

Three candidates from Assam have cleared the Union Public Service Commission's Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, with results declared on Friday.

Anuj Agnihotri of Rajasthan topped the all-India merit list. A total of 958 candidates have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to services including the IAS, IPS, IFS, and Central Services (Group A and Group B).

Also Read: Assam: Nagaon Youth Bhaswat Saikia Ranked 474th in UPSC Exam