Three Candidates From Assam Clear UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025

Three candidates from Assam have cleared the Union Public Service Commission's Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, with results declared on Friday.
Anuj Agnihotri of Rajasthan topped the all-India merit list. A total of 958 candidates have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to services including the IAS, IPS, IFS, and Central Services (Group A and Group B).
Also Read: Assam: Nagaon Youth Bhaswat Saikia Ranked 474th in UPSC Exam
Abhigyan Khaund of Kamrup (Metropolitan) district secured an all-India rank of 187. Khaund had previously cleared the Indian Forest Service (IFS) examination and the APSC Combined Competitive Examination, making this latest achievement another milestone in a strong track record.
Dr Abhigyan Jyoti Bora from Jorhat secured rank 570. A medical graduate who passed his MBBS in 2023, Bora began preparing for the civil services examination in late 2023 — and cleared it on his second attempt.
Bhaswata Saikia from Nagaon secured rank 777. Saikia had also cleared the civil services examination in a previous attempt.
The UPSC conducted the written part of CSE-2025 in August 2025, followed by personality test interviews held between December 2025 and February 2026.