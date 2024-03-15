Three writers from Assam gets Sahitya Akademi translation awards

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Three writers from Assam got Sahitya Akademi Awards for translations for the year 2023. The Sahitya Akademi announced translation prizes for 2023 in 24 Indian languages today. Each of the prizes carries an amount of Rs 50,000 and a copper plaque to be presented to translators of the books at specified functions later this year. According to the list, Lakkshajyoti Gogoi Handique for the Assamese language for his translation work 'Mor Jivonto', Ambikagiri Hajowary for the Bodo language for his translation work 'Santanufwlerni Fisajla', and Chhatraman Subba for the Nepali language for his translation work 'Kayakalpa'.

