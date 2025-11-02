Tibetan leader rebukes China’s bid to control Dalai Lama succession

Dharmashala: The President of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Penpa Tsering, has announced plans to host a global conference to scrutinise China's historical claim over the so-called 1793 "golden urn" decree, which Beijing insists governs the recognition of Tibetan Buddhist reincarnations.

Speaking at the National Press Club, Tsering strongly rejected China's assertions, stating that "there is no authentic evidence" proving the existence or legitimacy of the decree, as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, Tsering denounced China's attempts to weaponise religion for political gain, calling the reincarnation process a sacred and spiritual matter that lies entirely outside the jurisdiction of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

"The reincarnation of Tibetan Buddhist leaders, including His Holiness the Dalai Lama, cannot be dictated by an atheist government," he stated. "It is the Tibetan people who will decide the future of the Dalai Lama lineage, not China."

Referring to China's 2007 "Order No. 5", which mandates state approval for recognising reincarnated lamas, Tsering described the policy as "absurd and hypocritical".

He argued that even if the 1793 golden urn rule existed, it was rarely implemented in history. "Were the eight Dalai Lamas before 1793 not authentic?" he asked, noting that the urn was selectively invoked, particularly in the politically manipulated case of Beijing's chosen 11th Panchen Lama.

Tsering ridiculed Beijing's contradictory stance on religion and reincarnation, remarking, "If the Chinese government truly believes in reincarnation, they should first look for the rebirths of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping."

He also cited examples of Dalai Lamas born outside Tibet, such as the fourth in Mongolia and the sixth in India, dismissing China's claim that the next Dalai Lama must be born under its control, as cited by Phayul.

Tsering's remarks on the Dalai Lama's July 2 statement confirming that the Gaden Phodrang Trust will oversee the selection of his successor. Tsering said this assurance has provided Tibetans worldwide with clarity and continuity.

He also welcomed growing international support, noting that the United States and several European governments have affirmed Tibetans' right to choose their spiritual leaders without interference from China, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

