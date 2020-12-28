Time-bound services still a far cry in Assam

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The very purpose of the 'Assam Right to Public Service Act-2012' – providing services to citizens in a time-bound manner – is not being served in the State due to its partial or non-implementation. Even now, there's no 'Office of the Commissionerate'.

Of late, the State government started a campaign to make the public aware of the Act as amended in 2019. However, most of the people who frequent government offices to get important works done are ignorant of such an Act to ensure time-bound services.

The Act spells out that the benefits of 400 notified services in the 56 departments of the State government should be made available for the public in a time-bound manner. However, only 18 departments of the State government have notified 56 such services under the Act. The notified services of these departments also don't go on smoothly. Thus other purposes of this Act are not served; these include doing away with the practice of under-the-table deals and the role of brokers, besides harassment to citizens.

Some of the time-bound services that have to be rendered within stipulated time periods are: (1) Issuance of certified copy of jamabandi (Records of Rights referred to land records), (2) Issuance of marriage certificates, (3) Issuance of certified copies of mutation (namjari), (4) Issuance of duplicate marksheets and pass certificates, (5) Permission for building construction, (6) issuance of driving licences, (7) NOCs (No-Objection Certificates) for fire safety of buildings, (8) NOCs for felling of trees grown on private land etc.

All such notified services concern the common people who have to run from pillar to post to get their works done. According to the Act, each department should have its notified designated public servant who is responsible for the delivery of the notified public services within stipulated time. If the designated officer fails to ensure delivery of the notified services within the stipulated time, a petitioner can appeal to the Commissioner of Public Services. However, the fact is that the State government doesn't have its 'Commissionerate'. The responsibility of the appealing authority to this effect has been given to the Assam Administrative Tribunal even though it is not something meant for it to carry out.

The Act also has the provision that if the notified designated official cannot justify the reason for the delay in the delivery of a notified public service, penalty can be imposed on him.

This public-friendly Act has all provisions for making delivery of public services smooth and time-bound, but due to lack of campaign the public is unaware of it. The Act will serve its purpose well only if the Government makes the masses aware of various provisions of this Act – both at the district and the sub-divisional levels.