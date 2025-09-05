Total lunar eclipse to be visible across India on Sep 7-8, 2025

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A total lunar eclipse will occur on September 7 and 8, 2025 (16th and 17th of Bhadra, 1947 Saka Era). The eclipse will be visible from all places in India.

According to the Positional Astronomical Centre, Kolkata, of the IMD under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the Moon will enter penumbra in the late evening of September 7, 2025, and it will continue till the early hours of September 8, 2025.

The eclipse will not only be visible in India but also in the region covering parts of Antarctica, the western Pacific Ocean, Australasia, Asia, the Indian Ocean, Europe and the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

In India, all phases of the eclipse, including totality, will be visible throughout the entire region of India.

The umbral phase of this eclipse will begin at 9.57 PM on September 7, 2025, and the ending time of the umbral phase of this total eclipse is 1.27 AM on September 8, 2025. The totality of the eclipse will begin at 11 PM on the night of September 7, 2025, and the ending time of the totality of this eclipse is just past midnight, at 12.23 AM on September 8, 2025.

The duration of the eclipse is 3 hours 30 minutes with a magnitude of 1.368. The duration of totality of the eclipse is 1 hour 23 minutes.

After this celestial event, the next total lunar eclipse will be visible from India on March 3, 2026.

The last lunar eclipse which was visible from India was on October 28, 2023. However, it was a partial lunar eclipse.

A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all three objects are aligned. A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth, and the partial lunar eclipse occurs only when a part of the Moon comes under the shadow of the Earth.

