Toxic Smog Chokes Delhi: AQI Soars Above 380, Landmarks Disappear

New Delhi: The Nation capital woke up to a choking blanket of dense smog on Saturday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to 386 at 8 AM, categorised as ‘very poor’. The iconic India Gate was barely visible through the thick haze, as the city grappled with hazardous air pollution levels. Several areas recorded alarming AQI readings: Siri Fort at 495, Bawana 441, Rohini 423, Jahangirpuri 422, and Chandni Chowk 419.

In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management has activated Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), enforcing strict controls on construction activities, vehicular movement, industrial operations, and the use of diesel generators. The measures aim to curb the rising pollution levels and protect public health.

The Supreme Court has also intervened, directing the states of Punjab and Haryana to submit detailed reports on measures taken to combat stubble burning, widely identified as a major contributor to the deteriorating air quality across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Residents have been urged to limit outdoor activities, especially vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions. Medical experts warn prolonged exposure to such polluted air can exacerbate respiratory ailments and increase health risks.

Delhi’s air quality crisis comes amid seasonal factors and increased emissions from multiple sources. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, emphasising the urgent need for coordinated action between neighbouring states and local agencies to mitigate pollution sources effectively.

While the skies remain hazy, city officials are hopeful that enforced restrictions under GRAP and judicial oversight will help improve air quality and restore clearer skies for Delhi’s residents in the days ahead.