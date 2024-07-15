Tracking your lost or stolen mobile phone

Have you lost your mobile phone, or has someone stolen it? If so, you can avail of the services provided by the Department of Telecommunications’ website, www.ceir.gov.in, to track your mobile phone. A Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) is a centralized database of mobile equipment identifiers (i.e., IMEI for networks of the GSM standard). Such an identifier is assigned to each SIM slot of the mobile device.

The CEIR acts as a central system for all network operators connected to their EIRs to share blacklisted mobile devices so that devices blacklisted in one network will not work on other networks even if the SIM card in the device is changed. Visit the website for details.

Also Read: Centre takes action against electricity KYC update scam, blocks 392 mobile phones (sentinelassam.com)