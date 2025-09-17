Tragic Vishwakarma Puja: 18-Month-Old Boy Drowns in Pond at Home in Bishwanath

Tezpur: In a heartbreaking incident on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja, an 18-months-old boy tragically drowned after falling into a pond within the premises of his home in Japaubari, Bishwanath district. The deceased has been identified as Mirnas Nirla, son of Nabin Nirla.
According to local sources, the incident occurred while Mirnas was playing in the yard with his younger sister. At the time, his father had gone to attend a Vishwakarma Puja event, and his mother was participating in a kirtan program nearby. In the absence of adult supervision, Mirnas accidentally slipped and fell into the pond.
The body was discovered later and immediately recovered from the pond by local residents. He was declared dead at the scene. The body has since been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.
Initial confusion arose as some sources mistakenly identified the victim as a 20-year-old named Arun Kumar. However, local authorities confirmed that the deceased is indeed 18-year-old Mirnas Nirla.
The tragic death has cast a pall of gloom over the area, particularly during what is usually a joyous festival. Police have registered a case and are continuing with procedural formalities.
