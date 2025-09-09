Tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika in Colombo

Colombo: The Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), the cultural arm of the High Commission of India, celebrated the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika with a special programme in Colombo today.

On this occasion, the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, H.E. Santosh Jha formally launched the Sinhala and Tamil renditions of Dr. Hazarika's iconic song "Manuhe Manuhor Babe"-widely hailed as the anthem of humanity.

The Tamil translation was undertaken by Sahitya Akademi Premchand Award winner and renowned Tamil author Aiyathurai Santhan, while the Sinhala version was translated by renowned Hindi scholar Prof. Upul Ranjith Hewavitanagamage. The Tamil rendition was sung by Dr. Arunanthy Aaruran, Senior Lecturer in Carnatic Music at the University of Visual and Performing Arts, and the Sinhala version by Thanura Madhugeeth Dissanayaka, a Pratibha Sangam Award winner of ICCR. The entire project was conceptualised and directed by Prof. Ankuran Dutta, Director of SVCC.

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Jha highlighted that as we celebrate Dr. Hazarika's centenary, "we are reminded that his vision of unity in diversity and his faith in the power of culture to bring people together remain as relevant today as ever. His life teaches us that artists are not only creators but also messengers of peace and change."

He further urged the younger generation to rediscover Dr. Hazarika's music and writings, and to carry forward the values he cherished-love, inclusivity, and cultural pride. The event concluded with the call to celebrate not only the man but also the timeless ideals he stood for. The event also featured performances by Asith Attapattu and Jayanti Ray, adding to the evening's rich cultural atmosphere.

Also Read: Assam Rejoices on Birthday of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika