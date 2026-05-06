Tripura: TTAADC chief Runeil Debbarma rebuts corruption charges

AGARTALA: Newly elected Chief Executive Member of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, Runeil Debbarma, criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Tripura government over allegations of corruption against the Tipra Motha Party, asserting that such claims lacked substance and tended to emerge during election periods.

Speaking after the selection process for key posts at Khumulwng, Debbarma said the accusations were politically motivated and challenged the state government to produce documentary evidence if it had provided significant financial support to the council. He stated that the oath-taking ceremony would be held the following day, after which he would assume office and begin work. Outlining his priorities, he said ensuring access to drinking water, along with strengthening education and healthcare services, would be at the forefront of his administration.

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