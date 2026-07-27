Tripura woman files FIR after husband allegedly pronounces illegal Triple Talaq

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: An 18-year-old lady Tahima Akhater alleged that her husband Nasim Uddin has proclaimed Triple Talaq on July 24 and ousted her from the house at Dataram area in Udaipur sub-division under Gomati district. She filed an FIR in the Udaipur Police station demanding proper action against legally prohibited action of her husband.

Tahima got married to Nasim Uddin socially about one and half year ago but she was subjected to torture by her husband and mother-in-law after three months with a claim to bring Rs 4 Lakhs from her parents. ‘I was tortured physically and mentally’, she alleged in the FIR. She said on one day she was beaten publicly in front of the local school.

Unable to sustain the torture she went to her father’s house for few days. When she returned on July 24, her husband proclaimed Triple Talaq and forced her to leave the house, the FIR said.

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