Tripura's Power Infrastructure Upgrades Propel It to Fourth in National Rankings

Agartala: Tripura is approaching round-the-clock electricity supply, now ranking fourth nationally in power distribution performance, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced. The state delivers an average of 23 hours and 49 minutes of electricity daily, with rural areas receiving about 23 hours and 43 minutes of supply and urban regions enjoying nearly uninterrupted power.

This significant progress follows sustained improvements in Tripura’s power infrastructure since 2018, led by major upgrades such as the Asian Development Bank-backed 120 MW Rukhiya Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Project. Extensive rural electrification drives have connected more households, ensuring power reaches remote areas effectively. Additionally, efforts to reduce power theft through widespread installation of aerial bundled (AB) cables have helped stabilise the supply.

The state is also planning further enhancements, including the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation’s proposal for an 800 MW pumped storage project in Dhalai district. This future project is expected to strengthen power generation capacity and grid stability, supporting Tripura’s goal of dependable, round-the-clock electricity.

Tripura’s journey towards nearly 24x7 power supply reflects its commitment to infrastructure development and energy efficiency. These advancements not only promise a better quality of life for residents but also enhance the state’s attractiveness for industrial and commercial investment.

With stable and reliable electricity now a reality for much of Tripura’s population, the state is poised to consolidate its position as a leader in power distribution among Indian states, setting a benchmark for sustained progress in the region.

This achievement underscores Tripura’s focused strategy on modernising power generation and distribution networks, ensuring access and reliability for all communities.