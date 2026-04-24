Trump Orders Navy to Shoot Down Vessels Mining the Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON DC — US President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered the US Navy to shoot and destroy any vessel attempting to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most vital maritime chokepoints for global oil trade.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said there would be "no hesitation" from the US side in carrying out the order, and announced that mine-sweeping operations in the Strait were being tripled.

"I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be, that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation," Trump wrote, adding that mine-clearing activity would continue "at a tripled-up level."

GPS-Guided Mines Making Clearance Difficult

The remarks come against a backdrop of significant concern within the US military establishment about the complexity of the mine-clearing task ahead.

According to a US House Armed Services Committee briefing reported by The Washington Post, the Pentagon had informed Congress that clearing naval mines allegedly laid by the Iranian military could take up to six months — a timeline that has reportedly triggered frustration among both Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

Sources told the publication that Iran may have deployed 20 or more mines within the Strait, with a senior defence official confirming that some were "deployed remotely using GPS technology" — a sophisticated method that makes them significantly harder to detect and neutralise.

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