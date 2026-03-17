Trump Says US Has Struck 7,000 Targets in Iran, Destroyed Air and Navy

Not all allies are fully on board, however. Trump said he was not entirely satisfied with French President Emmanuel Macron's position on joining a coalition to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Rating Macron's cooperation, Trump said: "On a scale of 0 to 10, he's been an eight. Not perfect, but it's France."

He added that he does not apply pressure on allies, citing confidence in US military supremacy. "My attitude is that we don't need anybody. We're the strongest nation in the world."

Macron, for his part, had earlier spoken directly with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian, calling on Tehran to immediately halt attacks against countries in the West Asia region — whether carried out directly or through proxies, including in Lebanon and Iraq.