Trump Says US Has Struck 7,000 Targets in Iran, Destroyed Air and Navy

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared that American military operations against Iran have caused near-total devastation to the country's defence capabilities, saying its air force, navy, and missile infrastructure have been effectively dismantled.
Speaking during a lunch with Trump Kennedy Center Board Members in Washington, Trump said the strikes have been ongoing "every single hour" and show no signs of letting up.
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Trump confirmed that the US military had targeted Kharg Island, Iran's most critical oil export terminal, in a major escalation of the conflict.
He said the operation destroyed all facilities on the island except the oil infrastructure itself. "We left the pipes. We didn't want to do that, but we will do that," he added, suggesting further strikes on energy assets remain on the table.
Trump offered a series of sweeping figures describing the scale of US operations under what the White House has called Operation Epic Fury:
More than 7,000 targets struck across Iran since the conflict began
A claimed 90% reduction in Iranian ballistic missile launches
A 95% reduction in drone attacks
More than 100 Iranian naval vessels sunk or destroyed in the past week and a half
Over 30 mine-laying ships destroyed in the Strait of Hormuz
Manufacturing plants for missiles and drones actively being hit
"The Air Force is gone. The Navy is gone," Trump said. "Their anti-aircraft is decimated, their radar is gone, and their leaders are gone."
Not all allies are fully on board, however. Trump said he was not entirely satisfied with French President Emmanuel Macron's position on joining a coalition to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Rating Macron's cooperation, Trump said: "On a scale of 0 to 10, he's been an eight. Not perfect, but it's France."
He added that he does not apply pressure on allies, citing confidence in US military supremacy. "My attitude is that we don't need anybody. We're the strongest nation in the world."
Macron, for his part, had earlier spoken directly with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian, calling on Tehran to immediately halt attacks against countries in the West Asia region — whether carried out directly or through proxies, including in Lebanon and Iraq.
Trump also expressed measured frustration with Britain's level of commitment, saying the UK "should be involved enthusiastically" rather than tentatively.
He framed US protection of European allies through NATO as a reason why partners should be more willing to contribute, adding, "Putin fears the United States of America and the military that I built during my first term."
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt indicated that Trump's planned visit to China for a meeting with President Xi Jinping later this month may be pushed back.
"As commander in chief, it's his number one priority right now to ensure the continued success of this operation, Epic Fury," Leavitt told reporters, adding that updated dates would be shared soon.