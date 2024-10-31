MUMBAI: During turmeric’s 4,000-year-long march through the history of holistic healing, it has settled upset stomachs, healed colds and disinfected wounds. It has also battled acne, turned around sun-damaged complexions, blessed brides with radiance and basically done so much good that it’s become known as one of the hardest-working spices in the world.

Ayurveda, the centuries-old traditional Indian school of healing, has used the spice throughout its practice to take advantage of the same turmeric benefits for skin that make it so popular today in modern skincare.

Sourced from the root of the turmeric plant, this health powerhouse contains a compound called curcumin that is packed with antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory compounds — and there are more ways than ever before to squeeze the goodness out of turmeric.

Here are seven different advantages that you can enjoy by adding turmeric to your daily skincare routines.

1. Could Help Heal Acne

This works on several levels. First, turmeric prevents skin cells from clumping together and clogging the pores. Since it’s antiseptic and antibacterial, it may effectively stop the growth of acne-causing bacteria. Additionally, its anti-inflammatory properties promote quicker healing by calming areas that are already inflamed.

2. Lightens Hyperpigmentation

Turmeric inhibits the production of melanin, the pigment responsible for dark spots and other kinds of hyperpigmentation. With regular use, a turmeric-based product can help these blemishes fade away naturally to give skin a more even-toned appearance!

3. Deals With Dull Skin

Congested, inflamed or damaged skin is rarely smooth and radiant, which is why turmeric’s purifying, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant powers can be seriously glow-inducing. Turning up the turmeric in your skincare regimen can also boost microcirculation within the skin, leaving your complexion feeling stronger and more supple.

4. Reduces Dark Circles

Add up turmeric’s anti-inflammatory, skin-lightening and microcirculation-boosting powers, and you’ve got a perfect recipe for fighting dark undereye circles — all in one ingredient.

5. Protects Against Environmental Damage

Sun exposure, pollution and other external irritants give way to the creation of free radicals. Luckily, turmeric is full of antioxidants that mop up these skin-damaging molecules and dial down the potential effects of environmental damage.

6. Prevents Premature Ageing

Another one of the major benefits of turmeric for your skin is its ability to boost collagen production and speed up the body’s ability to form new, healthy tissue! It also blocks elastase, an enzyme that attacks your skin’s ability to produce elastin. If elastin production slows down, fine lines, wrinkles and sagging are more likely to appear.

7. Could Help Psoriasis and Eczema

Besides having anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help target the source of conditions such as eczema, turmeric may also inhibit the activity of PhK, a protein associated with psoriasis.

There’s no shortage of ways to take advantage of turmeric benefits for skin. As you can see, turmeric can work wonders for your health and spice up your daily skincare routines. This root has seriously earned its hype, so don’t hesitate to give it a try! (Agencies)

