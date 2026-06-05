Twelve legislators to be inducted into Assam cabinet today

Staff Reporter

GUWAHAT: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma picked 12 MLAs, including four new faces, from the BJP, AGP and the BPF for induction in his cabinet. The 12 MLAs will take oath as ministers tomorrow. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will administer the oath to the ministers.

The Chief Minister and four other ministers took oath on May 12, 2026. The strength of the Council of Ministers in the state will be 17, including the Chief Minister. Two berths in the cabinet are still vacant.

The few faces in the cabinet are first-time MLA Nilima Devi from Mangaldai LAC, Susanta Borgohain from Demow LAC, Ashwini Ray Sarkar from Golokganj LAC, and former Speaker Biswajit Daimary from the Tamulpur LAC. The eight others are Jayanta Mallabaruah (Nalbari), Pijush Hazarika (Jagiroad), Keshab Mahanta (Kaliabor), Bimal Borah (Tingkhong), Ranoj Pegu (Dhemaji), Ashok Singhal (Dhekiajuli), Kaushik Rai (Lkhipur) and Krishnendu Paul (Patharkandi).

The cabinet has no representation from the twin hill districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

Though the AGP has two ministers in the cabinet, the BPF has one so far.

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