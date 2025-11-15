Two arrested in Rs 8.59-crore GST evasion case in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Central Goods & Service Tax (CGST) Guwahati has arrested two persons today for a fake invoice racket and contravention of Sections 132 1(b), 132 1(c) and 132 1(f) of the CGST Act, 2017.

The Anti-Evasion Unit of CGST Guwahati Commissionerate obtained specific intelligence that a group of individuals is involved in the supply of fake invoices to various recipients without any actual supply of goods or services using more than 50 suspicious GST registrations in order to pass on fraudulent GST credit. Acting upon intelligence developed by the Commissionerate, the location of two key members of the group was identified. Accordingly, a search was conducted yesterday. During the interrogation, the accused individuals confessed their involvement in obtaining GST registration of non-existent firms and their role in generating fake invoices using such non-existent firms for monetary gains. Considering the gravity of the offence, the two accused have been arrested and produced before the court and kept in judicial custody.

Initial investigation with respect to two firms itself has revealed GST evasion of Rs 8.59 Crore. More evasion of GST revenue to the tune of several crores is expected to be unearthed in the ongoing investigation. (PIB)

