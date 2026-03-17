Two Assam Writers Win Sahitya Akademi Awards 2025 in Assamese, Bodo

Assam has claimed two of the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Awards 2025, with writers from the state honoured in both the Assamese and Bodo language categories.
The Sahitya Akademi announced the full list of winners on Monday, recognising outstanding authors across 24 Indian languages.
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Noted Assamese writer Devabrat Das has been awarded in the Assamese category for his novel 'Karhi Khelar Xadhu'.
In the Bodo language category, writer Sahaisuli Brahma has been honoured for her novel 'Dwngnwi Lama Mwnse Gathwn'.
Devabrat Das is widely regarded as one of the leading voices of postmodernism in Assamese literature, with a literary career spanning more than four decades.
He has authored over 25 books across fiction, non-fiction, screenplays, critical essays, and reviews. Among his earlier honours are the Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbarua Award (2018), the Sahitya Sanskriti Award (2010), and the Tagore Literature Award from Sahitya Akademi (2010).
This year's awards recognise a wide range of literary forms across India's recognised languages — 8 poetry collections, 4 novels, 6 short story collections, 2 essay collections, 1 work of literary criticism, 1 autobiography, and 2 memoirs.
The breadth of genres reflects the Akademi's commitment to celebrating the full spectrum of Indian literary expression.
Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to congratulate both winners, saying he was delighted to see Assam's literary talent recognised at the national level.
Education Minister Ranoj Pegu also extended his congratulations, calling it a proud moment for the state's literary heritage and noting that the awards reflect the remarkable contribution both authors have made to Indian literature.