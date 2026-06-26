Two minor earthquakes jolt Assam’s Goalpara and Udalguri districts after midnight

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Two earthquakes of magnitudes 3.7 and 2.5, respectively, occurred in Assam within a span of one and half hours after midnight on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 occurred at 12.34 AM on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday at latitude 26.037° N and longitude 90.283° E, with a depth of 12 km in the Goalpara region. The second, of magnitude 2.5, occurred at 1.13 AM on Thursday at latitude 26.718° N and longitude 92.326° E at a depth of 9 km in the Udalguri region.

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