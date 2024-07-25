Ukraine-Russia to hold talks to end their conflict and achieve a “just and lasting peace"

Beijing: Ukraine is ready to hold talks with Russia to end their conflict and achieve a “just and lasting peace”, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, as per Chinese officials.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning shared details on the agenda of the top Ukrainian diplomat’s visit to China – the first since the start of the conflict in February 2022 – as well as his discussions with Wang, RT reported. (IANS)

