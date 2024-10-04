Union Cabinet Grants Classical Language Status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Bengali, and Assamese

NEW DELHI: The Union cabinet decided to give classical language status to five languages of India today. The languages included among the classical languages are Marathi (Maharashtra), Pali and Prakrit (Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh), Bengali (West Bengal), and Assamese (Assam). The government has set criteria for the status of classical language. It said that the language should be of high antiquity in its early texts/recorded history over a thousand years, a body of ancient literature/texts that is considered a valuable heritage by generations of speakers, and the literary tradition must be original and not borrowed from another speech community.

Also Read: Manipur: United Naga Council Suspended 48-hour Bandh in State

Also Watch: