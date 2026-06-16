Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Announces Rs 50,000-cr Highway Projects for Meghalaya

Correspondent

Shillong: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday announced Rs 50,000 crore worth of highway projects for Meghalaya but firmly linked their execution to the completion of land acquisition and statutory clearances, stating that no project would be approved without the required approvals. Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day North East India Infrastructure Summit and Exhibition 2026 in New Shillong, attended by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Gadkari said the Centre was prepared to sanction and fund major connectivity projects across the State, while also announcing an additional Rs 40,000 crore for other infrastructure initiatives in Meghalaya.

Detailing the proposed projects, Gadkari said, "Silchar to Shillong Greenfield alignment of 165 km worth Rs 23,000 crore, then Shillong to Guwahati Greenfield 66 km worth Rs 8500 crore. Then again DPR for Guwahati to Shillong brown field and green field projects worth Rs 6500 crore. I am announcing projects for a total of Rs 50,000 crore. If you complete the land acquisition, then the project will start. For the Silchar-Shillong project, land acquisition is going on and if land acquisition is done for the remaining two projects, that will be great."

He further said, "At the same time, I am announcing Rs 40,000 crore for other projects in Meghalaya. The Goeragre - Baghmara - Dalu 136 km road we have sent for cabinet approval. I announced approval to the four lane Greenfield Shillong to Silchar 165 km project, worth Rs 23,000 crore project, once the land acquisition is done we will immediately start the project. Jorabat to Umiam 66 km project worth Rs 8500 crore, for which DPR is at the final stage and if the land acquisition is completed we are aiming to start the project this year itself. The Guwahati-Jorabat road up to Umiam, will reduce the length from 100 km to 66 km. The Guwahati-Shillong-Silchar corridor will reduce the distance from Guwahati to Silchar from 330 km to 230 km. Siliguri-Guwahati-Shillong-Silchar high speed connectivity corridor will help in boosting tourism. Tourism will increase three fold. For the Pomlum to Umtynger, part of Shillong-Dawki road project worth Rs 330 crore for 9 km, the DPR is done, four laning of Pomlum-Umtynger congestion will be reduced."

Emphasising that land acquisition remains the biggest determinant of project execution, Gadkari said, "Projects without land acquisition will not be approved. Will not accepted projects without 90 percent clearance. Forest clearance, land acquisition. Get the projects cleared we are agreeing to approve whatever projects you say."

He noted that the North-East's road network had expanded from 10,000 km in 2014 to 16,290 km in 2026 and highlighted ongoing National Highway investments across the region, including 92 projects covering 1,600 km worth Rs 52,400 crore in Meghalaya.

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